Madison Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting event

Despite rising anti-Semitism across the country, Jewish people in Madison gathered Sunday evening to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite rising anti-Semitism across the country, Jewish people in Madison gathered Sunday evening to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah — the festival of lights.

Chabad of Madison hosted a menorah lighting event at Hilldale Mall, where community members enjoyed traditional Hanukkah foods like potato latkes and sufganiyot — fried, jelly-filled donuts.

The event also featured a gelt drop, where the Madison Fire Department dropped the chocolate coins from atop the fire ladder for kids to catch.

Chabad Rabbi Avremel Matusof said lighting the Hanukkah candles every night is about more than just the religious ritual.

“Even when there’s darkness, sometimes much darkness in the world, we know that ultimately light is what is going to overcome the darkness, and we respond with more light,” Matusof said. “And every night, we don’t just suffice with the one candle we had the night before, but we do another candle. So we know that we have to consistently be adding and doing more acts of goodness and kindness.”

Matusof said he was excited to see high attendance, even amid increasing anti-Semitism locally and nationwide. “We’re not going to cower in fear, but rather quite the opposite. We’re proud and we’re going to come together to celebrate. And this message of the holiday is one that’s going to permeate our lives,” he said.

Governor Tony Evers also attended Sunday’s celebration, where he lit one of the candles on the giant menorah.

Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days, ending at sundown on Friday, December 15.

