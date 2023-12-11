Man sentenced in 2021 homicide after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man convicted of homicide in the 2021 death of a woman found in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room was sentenced Monday to life in prison, with eligibility for extended supervision.

Jeremy Mondy, 37, will be eligible for extended supervision in 2068, when he will be 82 years old.

In addition to the first-degree intentional homicide charge, Mondy also received three years for a weapons possession charge, three years for a felony bail jumping charge and nine months for a misdemeanor bail jumping charge. All three charges are to be concurrent sentences.

He was convicted in September after a six-day trial. The jury reached a verdict after over an hour and a half of deliberations, according to court records.

Wisconsin Dells Police officers found Mondy and the woman’s body at The VUE hotel, on River Road, when they went there in February of 2021 to conduct a welfare check on two people that was requested by a staff member. Hotel staff told police that a housekeeping staff member saw a man passed out on the bed and a woman on the bathroom floor.

When police made contact with Mondy and asked if he was OK, Mondy told them that he was. However, when asked about the woman, he told officers that she was dead, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice report.

Mondy was taken into custody at that time and booked into the Columbia Co. jail on a homicide count. The officer that arrested Mondy alleges that Mondy smelled of intoxicants and appeared to be under the influence. According to the complaint, the officer who knocked on the door then entered the bathroom to check on the woman and determined that she was dead.

Mondy admitted to two agents during an interview that he had lived with the victim for about one month in 2020, the complaint noted. They checked into the VUE hotel together on Feb. 13 and he told police that he had drunk several beers and other alcoholic beverages in the room.

The complaint further states that Mondy and the woman allegedly fought over a gun in the bathroom, where he overpowered the victim and gained possession of the gun. Mondy changed his statement later and stated that the he had purposefully pulled the trigger to defend himself, the complaint says.

Mondy told the agents that he panicked, put the gun in his pocket, grabbed his coat and left the hotel. He then discarded the gun before returning to the hotel, the complaint finishes.

