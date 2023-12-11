Packers CB Jaire Alexander out for 5th straight game, will miss MNF vs. Giants with shoulder injury

CB Jaire Alexander
CB Jaire Alexander(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss a fifth consecutive game when the Packers visit the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Packers (6-6) said Sunday that Alexander wouldn’t play against the Giants (4-8) due to a shoulder injury. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report on Saturday.

Green Bay already had ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson with a hamstring injury. Watson had scored four touchdowns during the Packers’ three-game winning streak.

Alexander has played in just five games this season. He missed three games with a back injury before being sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee), safety Darnell Savage (chest) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) are questionable for Monday’s game. Linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band

Latest News

Badgers WR coach leaves for same position at Notre Dame
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past Wisconsin's Sania Copeland during the first half of a women's...
Caitlin Clark scores 28 points to help No. 4 Iowa beat Wisconsin in front of sold-out crowd
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as...
Packers’ Christian Watson out Monday night against Giants with hamstring injury
No. 1 Wisconsin beat Lindenwood 6-0 on Thursday.
No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats no. 2 Minnesota