Quiet and sunny week

No rain or snow chances to watch
Clouds to start, but becoming sunny through the afternoon.
Clouds to start, but becoming sunny through the afternoon.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Becoming sunny today
  • Back to 40s by Thursday
  • Quiet weather pattern
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some nice conditions in the forecast as we head through this week. Quiet conditions are on the way as high pressure will dominate. We will start the day today with some clouds, but they will clear out quickly and lots of sunshine is in the forecast through the midday and afternoon hours.

What’s Coming Up...

More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler to start off the week than they will be to end it. Highs today and tomorrow are expected in the lower to middle 30s but as we had through the end of the week highs return to the 40s.

Looking Ahead...

We have no precipitation in the forecast through the week and into the upcoming weekend.  There will be some clouds around for Friday, but sunshine returns for both Saturday and Sunday.

