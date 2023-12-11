Rock Co. officials identify Janesville man killed in fire

Crews in Janesville are still working to determine the cause of an apartment complex that claimed the life of one person Friday morning.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the man who died in a fire at a Janesville apartment complex last week.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated Daniel Gargula died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the fire. Gargula, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, in the 1300 block of North Randall Avenue.

The agency finished its forensic examination on Sunday and additional testing is underway.

The fire was first reported at about 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. The Janesville Fire Department said at the time that one person also escaped from the complex during the fire. The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.(WMTV-TV)

On Friday, crews were working to confirm details such as the cause of the fire and what led to the Janesville man’s death.

The Janesville Police Department, Fire Department and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department are still investigating the fire.

