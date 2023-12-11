‘Season of Light’ planetarium program helps find inspiration during winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This new program at the MMSD Planetarium provides a place to not only find inspiration but to explore traditions during this season across various cultures.

The planetarium has a full immersive experience for all ages. They say its goal with this program is the help combat the struggle against darkness and provide hope during the winter season. A multi-media theater in the planetarium simulates a day and night sky on a domed ceiling.

The ‘Season of Light’ program will show for two days - Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12. Each day has two showings, both from 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for Madison residents and $9 for non-residents. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door with cash.

