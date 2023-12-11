Water main breaks near Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A water main break near Camp Randall Stadium on Monday morning has the city asking people to avoid a stretch of Regent Street.

As of 7:30 a.m., Madison Water Utility crews were already on the scene, in the 1400 block of Regent Street, just south of the stadium. They are working to repair the leak and the agency is asking everyone stay away while they are there.

Construction crews were working with heavy equipment and the road was reduced to a single lane while the repairs were happening.

The utility also warned nearby businesses and residents that they may experience a drop in water pressure while they work.

