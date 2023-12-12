13 displaced by fire at Madison duplex

More than a dozen people were displaced by an early morning fire at a duplex on Madison’s east side, the city’s fire department reported in an update.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Both families who lived there, as well as their pets, escaped the blaze and made it out unharmed, the Madison Fire Dept. statement continued.

MFD’s report explained firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the fire, in the 5100 block of Milwaukee Street, and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure. The firefighters on Engine 13 attacked the blaze as soon as they arrived and were soon getting help from members of Engine 8. Together, the fire crews knocked down the flames quickly.

Multiple crews on scene
Multiple crews on scene(NBC15 News)

As they worked, Madison Police Dept. officers blocked off a stretch of Milwaukee Street, from Andrew Way to Lamplighter Way, while Streets Division members cleared the road.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire. They estimated the cost of damage to be around $150,000.

The 13 people driven from their homes by the fire are being helped by the American Red Cross.

