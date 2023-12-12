8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong

8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
By Destany Fuller and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday evening while accompanying his mother during a delivery.

The boy’s uncle, Eliaz Canez, said his sister-in-law was completing a DoorDash delivery in Lawton when someone opened fire at her vehicle, striking his nephew and his mother, who were also in the car.

“They had, like I said, they backed up and next thing you know, my sister-in-law is throwing the car in drive and, the vehicle’s getting shot at,” Canez said.

The boy is now at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Canez said he’s sedated and on a ventilator.

Officials with Lawton Police said a suspect, identified as Jullian Phillips, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting. Lawton Police did not share what led them to Phillips, and only said they believe he was connected to the incident.

Canez said he hopes this incident was random.

“It might have just been that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Canez. “Which I’m hoping that’s what it was. I’m hoping that it wasn’t anything intentional especially to come at my family.”

Now all Canez wants is for his nephew to pull through.

“My eight-year-old nephew doesn’t do anything but mind his business, but now here he is at OU Medical Center, heavily sedated for the next five days to make sure that there’s not any swelling on his brain,” Canez explained.

Police reported they’re unable to share any further details at this time surrounding the incident and the arrest.

