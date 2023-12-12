BBB warns of texting scam

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Everyone is familiar with scammers wanting to use their target’s phone to gain valuable personal information about them. Most of the time, though, what first springs to mind is conmen calling to rip off the person at the other end. But, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind people that they will also text people to get what they want.

Sending links offers criminals an additional way to ply their scams; plus, it allows them to send links that, with just one tap, gives them access to data about their victims.

The rise of online shopping offers scammers an excuse for that bogus link, in the hopes that someone will click before thinking better of it, the BBB explains. Often, the fake texts are designed to look like they came from shipping companies or tell people they missed a delivery, according to the agency. The messages will urge the recipient to call a number or click the link to reschedule.

On top of that, the BBB reminds people who are ordering online that porch pirates are still out there ready to snatch items left at the doors of the people who ordered them.

To help avoid losing both personal information and packages that were ordered, the BBB offers the following five tips (taken from the agency):

  1. Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery: If you have a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. In addition, always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.
  2. Watch out for texts, calls, or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic, and only then follow their instructions. Keep track of what you’ve ordered to better understand what is coming and when. Don’t click on links; go to the delivery carrier’s website directly or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools.
  3. Request a signature: Chances are this feature may come with a price tag, but it may be worth the extra fee. Requesting a signature means that a delivery service won’t be able to drop a package on your doorstep unless someone is around to sign for it.
  4. Don’t leave packages sitting on your doorstep. Packages left sitting outside are particularly vulnerable to theft. To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace or a trusted friend or neighbor who will be home to accept delivery. Some delivery companies now have lockers where your packages can securely wait for you to pick them up using a one-time code to open the locker.
  5. Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or it’s not what you ordered. Also, review the seller’s return policy for damaged or unwanted items.

