Brewers finalize pitcher Joe Ross’ $1.75 million deal as he returns from Tommy John surgery

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Ross and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized their $1.75 million, one-year contract on Tuesday as the former Washington Nationals right-hander returns from Tommy John surgery.

Ross, 30, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since August 2021. He went 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA in eight appearances with San Francisco Giants minor league teams from Aug. 22 to Sept. 24 this year.

He had his second Tommy John surgery on June 10, 2022, with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Ross also had Tommy John surgery on July 19, 2017, with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

FILE - Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross delivers against the New York Mets during the...
FILE - Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross delivers against the New York Mets during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Ross is 26-28 with a 4.26 ERA in 76 starts and 22 relief appearances, striking out 403 and walking 141 in 443 1/3 innings.

He pitched for the Nationals from 2015-19, opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then returned to the Nationals in 2021. He went 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 2021 in 19 starts and one relief outing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

Lodi man apprehended by K-9, tased after Columbia Co. chase
The City of Madison is receiving more than $6 million in federal grant money to make roads safer.
City of Madison receives $6.2 million toward improving road safety
The Better Business Bureau wants to remind people that scammers will text people to try to get...
BBB warns of texting scam
A Madison man faces what would be his seventh OWI after a convenience store clerk reported an...
Madison man faces 7th OWI after beer theft