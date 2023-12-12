Cash and jewelry stolen from Madison home, police searching for suspects

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for suspects who broke into a Madison home Sunday night.

Madison Police say the owners returned home that night to find burglars broke in and ransacked the place, this was on the 7100 block of New Washburn Way.

Police say the owners found a glass door to their home shattered, and missing from the residence was cash and jewelry. MPD says they used a K-9 unit to try and track the suspects but were not able to find any.

The surrounding area was alerted of the break-in via notification forms, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

