City of Madison receives $6.2 million toward improving road safety

Speeds from South Park Street between Regent Street and Badger Road, will be reduced Monday,...
Speeds from South Park Street between Regent Street and Badger Road, will be reduced Monday, August 30 to 25 mph.(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is receiving more than $6 million in federal grant money to make roads safer.

More than half of the $11 million program grants awarded to Wisconsin communities will support 14 Madison projects, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s Office stated.

Madison’s plans focus on improving safety and accessibility on City roads and shared-use paths, in furtherance of its Vision Zero initiative. Strategies implemented by the City include rapid flashing beacons, accessible pedestrian push buttons and pedestrian signal upgrades.

In an application requesting Safe Streets and Roads for All grant funding, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway explained that the City has used a Safe Systems approach to implement safety measures such as adjusting speed limits, making crosswalks more visible and adding better lighting.

“Ensuring our streets are safe for everyone regardless of who they are or how they travel and eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries is an ambitious goal but it is also imperative to the health and wellbeing of our city,” Rhodes-Conway said in the letter, which was addressed to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The grants given out by the U.S. Department of Transportation are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Eight communities in Wisconsin received funding- including $4 million to the City of Milwaukee and $200,000 to City of Sheboygan.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band

Latest News

A fire in Janesville left one person dead Friday.
Rock Co. officials identify Janesville man killed in fire
Rock County officials identified the man who died in a fire at a Janesville apartment complex...
Rock Co. officials identify Janesville man killed in fire
homeless generic
Youth Homelessness: a problem hidden in plain sight
Youth homelessness is a hidden but ever-present problem.
Youth Homelessness: a problem hidden in plain sight