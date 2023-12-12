City of Madison receives $6.2 million toward improving road safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is receiving more than $6 million in federal grant money to make roads safer.

More than half of the $11 million program grants awarded to Wisconsin communities will support 14 Madison projects, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s Office stated.

Madison’s plans focus on improving safety and accessibility on City roads and shared-use paths, in furtherance of its Vision Zero initiative. Strategies implemented by the City include rapid flashing beacons, accessible pedestrian push buttons and pedestrian signal upgrades.

In an application requesting Safe Streets and Roads for All grant funding, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway explained that the City has used a Safe Systems approach to implement safety measures such as adjusting speed limits, making crosswalks more visible and adding better lighting.

“Ensuring our streets are safe for everyone regardless of who they are or how they travel and eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries is an ambitious goal but it is also imperative to the health and wellbeing of our city,” Rhodes-Conway said in the letter, which was addressed to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The grants given out by the U.S. Department of Transportation are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Eight communities in Wisconsin received funding- including $4 million to the City of Milwaukee and $200,000 to City of Sheboygan.

