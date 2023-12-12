Deerfield community shares concerns with We Energies after power surge

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Deerfield residents shared their concerns with We Energies at a town board meeting Monday night.

This comes after a power surge last Wednesday knocked out appliances at multiple homes. The community is dealing with its second power surge within two years causing a power outage. The town of Deerfield’s Board Chairman Mike Schlobohm says this was an opportunity for his community to be heard and listen.

“One lady called me up and she said ‘what do I do Mike? I don’t have a furnace hot water.’ I said get furnace and hot water. ‘She said I have a house payment.’ I said call your bank and ask if you can just pay the interest,” Schlobohm said. “They will probably waive it all and just make it come on the backside. But she said, ‘I am just getting things caught up from October of 22.”

The chairman’s next door neighbor says his family lost many appliances including his washer, dryer, dish washer and boiler. John Schanz says the surge came right as he was helping his daughter and son-in-law move to the area.

“We’re helping them get ready pack, Christmas is here and this thing hits and it’s like oh my gosh,” Schanz said.

We Energies representatives sat in on the meeting and heard from the community.

“We believe a very large tree, about a 40 foot tree that was well out our area not on our property fell and came across our high voltage line,” Brendan Conway, spokesperson for We Energies said.

The company explains there is no one size fits all solution. Every customer is different, and they are working with everyone individually.

“It was an active god that’s what this is called. This was the second time, it is never good to happen once, incredibly frustrating obviously,” Conway said.

This past Sunday 500 households in Lake Mills were without power due to a broken case of equipment on a powerline. We Energies said all power was restored within three hours.

