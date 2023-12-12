Janesville Police: Man arrested after over 4,000 fentanyl pills discovered

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a man in Janesville after more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered during searches.

The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration served two search warrants on the 1400 block of Starling Lane and 3300 block of Spruce Street as part of an investigation into the distribution of fake prescription pills. There was also a warrant served in Dane County.

JPD reported finding over 4,000 pills containing fentanyl, a pound of marijuana and four guns. It also found nearly $13,000 in cash.

A 25-year-old Janesville man was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on a probation hold. The police department noted he is expected to be charged with drug and gun charges later.

