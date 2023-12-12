Little John’s partners with Boys & Girls Clubs months after halting operations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After scaling back its operations earlier this year, Fitchburg nonprofit Little John’s Kitchen has a new community partnership.

In January, former employees with the organization claimed the nonprofit had struggled for months, referencing poor food quality and concerns about delivery times. The nonprofit was reportedly struggling to meet basic consumer needs and deliver quality food on time. Founder, Chef Dave Heide scaled back operations shortly after the allegations.

“And in January, we had tried to help too many people, you know, and like I know that we did let some people down,” Heide said. “The stipulations that were put in place were a lot for what the capacity was. And they were asking for more than what anyone could really do for that level.”

Chef Heide says his team learned a lot earlier in the year, and with the support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC), Little John’s will serve the Dane County community once again.

“We’ve been working with Chef Dave and his team for many years before the pandemic, during the pandemic to feed hundreds and hundreds of kids and their families throughout the city,” Michael Johnson CEO for BGCDC said “And now I’m having them to utilize our kitchens here at boys and girls clubs to not only feed our kids but to also feed our community.

Both organizations have a similar goal, to fight food insecurity in Dane County. Through their new partnership, Little John’s will use BGCDC’s three commercial kitchens to create meals for the community.

“So, to actually have a permanent space and to be able to not only have the space but to be able to enhance the meal program here at Boys and Girls Clubs and get all the kids a really awesome delicious meal... we are so excited about that too,” Chef Heide said.

Johnson says the meals will be chief-quality and nutritious.

“We’re investing about $400,000 in this partnership. So we’re not ordering cheap food,” he said. “We want to make sure that from a club perspective and from Little John’s perspective, we’ve always at least in our partnership with Little John’s, they’ve always provided quality food for our kids, especially during the pandemic, we had a contract with them then.”

The two entities will serve members of BGCDC as well as other community partners such as the Madison Children’s Museum’s pay-what-you-can café, the Evening Meals on Wheels program, and the homeless encampment on Dairy Drive.

