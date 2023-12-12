Lodi man apprehended by K-9, tased after Columbia Co. chase

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) – A chase down a Columbia Co. highway late Saturday night ended with the arrest of a Lodi man, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office reported, noting that officers needed to deploy a K-9 unit and a taser to subdue him and take the man into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was stopped along Highway 60, near the Lindsay Road intersection, around 10:30 p.m. after a Lodi Police Dept. officer spotted a vehicle swerving out of its lane and pulled the car over for an equipment violation. When the officer walked up to the window, however, the driver allegedly sped off.

The officer began chasing the vehicle and the Sheriff’s Office soon joined in the pursuit, it explained. The driver is reported to have lost control of the vehicle near Hillstead Road and went into the ditch, at which point, he allegedly took off running.

Several deputies and the K-9 Rico searched the nearby woods until they spotted the suspect, the statement continued. The 52-year-old man allegedly refused the deputies’ requests to surrender, and Rico was told to apprehend him.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges the man struggled to keep the officers from putting him in handcuffs, and they eventually needed to tase him. After detaining him, a medical team was called in to treat any injuries. He was later booked into the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office on counts of OWI, 6th Offense, Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation.

