Madison cares more than any other city, WalletHub finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A trio of top ten finishes helped Madison lead the nation in a recent ranking of most caring cities.

WalletHub set out to find which cities’ residents have the best connection with each other and are concerned about their well-being. The company tracked nearly 40 measurements and divided them into three buckets: Caring for the Community, Caring for the Vulnerable, and Caring in the Workforce.

When everything was added up, Madison was the only one that ranked in the top ten in each of them. Add them up and the Wisconsin capital sat atop the list.

For the three buckets of rankings, Madison finished as high as fifth, in the Caring in the Workforce category. That class included measurements such as those who work in the community and social services, the number of doctors and nurses, as well as school and first responder staffing. In that workforce category, WalletHub noted Madison scored fourth-place for Teachers Who Care for Students’ Well-Being, which tracks teacher-student ratios.

Rank City Caring for the Community rank Caring for the Vulnerable rank Caring in the Workforce rank 1 Madison 8 6 5 2 Boston 20 12 1 3 Virginia Beach, Va. 1 13 31 4 New York 18 24 4 5 San Diego 21 1 57

“Being a caring city requires a partnership between the city’s government and its residents,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “The government can implement high-level measures like sheltering the homeless, reducing crime and protecting workers. Residents show that they care for their neighbors by donating time and money, being environmentally friendly and taking jobs that help others.”

The people who live in the Madison area put their money where their mouth is, the survey shows. Researchers found this region searches Google for “charitable donations” more than any other part of the country and slots in the top ten for online giving.

Head a little bit east and the caringness (if that is a word) drops off a bit. Milwaukee came in at 66th in the survey. However, the one thing the state’s largest city has on Madison is the willingness to help the person next door. The Cream City claimed second-place in the U.S. among those who do favors for their neighbors.

Let’s hear it for ‘Midwest nice.’

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.