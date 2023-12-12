Madison man faces 7th OWI after beer theft

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man faces what would be his seventh OWI after a convenience store clerk reported an apparently intoxicated man stole beer and drove off, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

MPD officers were alerted to the alleged theft and the clerk described the truck the suspect was driving. Officers caught up with it shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and Ingersoll St. according to the police statement.

After stopping the driver, an officer reported spotting open cans and bottles of alcohol in the vehicle. Investigators also discovered the truck was not registered to anyone in it at the time and MPD later received a report that it was stolen.

The 44-year-old driver was booked for OWI-7th offense, possessing a narcotic, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, MPD noted. Another individual was also taken into custody, the statement added without indicating why that person was arrested.

