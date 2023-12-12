Madison police refer homicide charge in deadly wreck near Packers Ave.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 77-year-old man who died last week in a crash on Madison’s north side.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department referred a homicide charge against one of the drivers involved in a deadly wreck last month on the city’s north side.

MPD revealed the referral in an update released Tuesday morning. In it, the police department indicated investigators are asking the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to charge Michael Norsetter-Shiner with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner previously identified the man killed in the wreck as Roderick Anderson.

According to the statement, the crash is still under investigation; however, it alleges excessive speed played a part in the collision, which happened early in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10, near the intersection of Packers Ave. and Manley Street.

A damaged SUV with police tape blocking traffic
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023(WMTV-TV)

Tuesday’s update indicated Anderson, 77, had been heading north on Sherman Ave. when he went to turn left onto Manley Street. His vehicle collided with the Norsetter-Shiner’s blue sedan, which MPD alleges was speeding at the time.

The statement noted Norsetter-Shiner, 39, is still hospitalized as the result of the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023.
The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

