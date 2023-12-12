MPD: Madison home ‘ransacked’ during burglary

The police department searched the area and brought in a K-9 unit, but could not track down anyone, according to the statement.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The owners of a home on Madison’s west side returned to their house on Sunday night to discover the house was ‘ransacked’ and whoever broke in stole cash and jewelry, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

Officers were called to the house, in the 7100 block of New Washburn Way, around 9 p.m. that night and saw that a glass door had been broken, the report continued.

The police department searched the area and brought in a K-9 unit, but could not track down anyone, according to the statement. As of late Monday night, no arrests had been made.

The police department also distributed forms notifying neighbors of what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

The police department searched the area and brought in a K-9 unit, but could not track down...
Madison home ransacked during burglary
Madison man faces 7th OWI after beer theft
BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on...
Ranked choice voting bill moves to hearing in front of Wisconsin Senate elections committee
More than a dozen people were displaced by an early morning fire at a duplex on Madison’s east...
13 displaced by fire at Madison duplex