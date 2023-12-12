MPD: Madison home ‘ransacked’ during burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The owners of a home on Madison’s west side returned to their house on Sunday night to discover the house was ‘ransacked’ and whoever broke in stole cash and jewelry, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

Officers were called to the house, in the 7100 block of New Washburn Way, around 9 p.m. that night and saw that a glass door had been broken, the report continued.

The police department searched the area and brought in a K-9 unit, but could not track down anyone, according to the statement. As of late Monday night, no arrests had been made.

The police department also distributed forms notifying neighbors of what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.