Plenty Of Sunshine Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab the sunglasses and make time for a walk outside as abnormally warm and dry weather is sticking around. In fact, the overall pattern through Christmas continues to support above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Not what you are looking for if you are a winter enthusiast. There is a small chance of a rain or snow shower Friday into Saturday but outside of that things look to be very dry over the next week.

Partly cloudy tonight with cooler temperatures down to around 20 degrees. Westerly winds 5-10 mph. Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday as highs climb back to the upper 30s. Clear Wednesday night with lows in the middle 20s. Sunshine for Thursday with a big warm-up into the middle 40s. Clear Thursday night with lows into the lower 30s. Increasing clouds Friday ahead of our next weaathermaker which may bring a spotty late day shower. Remaining mild with highs into the middle 40s. A spotty shower Friday night with lows around freezing. Mostly cloudy Saturday with an isolated shower chance sticking around. Mild with highs into the middle 40s.

Sunshine returns late this weekend and sticks around at least through the middle of next week as the calm pattern continues on. Temperatures will cool a little bit from the middle 40s to the upper 30s, which is still above normal for this time of year. White Christmas chances look to be very low as we inch closer to the holidays.

