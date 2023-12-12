Share Your Holidays barrels collected, ready to be sorted

Donation barrels started rolling into Alliant Energy Center around 2 p.m. Monday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donation barrels were collected across south central Wisconsin on Monday for the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

This is all leading up to the NBC15 Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon Wednesday. Volunteers will be ready to take your calls for donations, and others will be sorting the food donations given by generous donors.

Kris Tazelaar from Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin said there’s a different type of energy in the building as the Phone-A-Thon returns to a pre-pandemic norm.

“You know, honestly, we’re kinda counting on the different energy of being together with the Sort-A-Thon,” he said. “It was amazing to be in the studio last year, but it was a different energy. So I think being in the same space as we were 3, 4 years ago, I remember that time, and it was through the roof.”

About 43,992 pounds of food was collected Monday by Two Men and A Truck.

