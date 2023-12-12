Structure fire closes part of Milwaukee street in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities closed off a section of Milwaukee street in Madison as crews respond to a fire at a duplex Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m. the Madison Fire Department says a call came in about the fire. Multiple crews arrived on scene and blocked a portion of the road from Andrew Way to Lamplighter Way.

All residents home at the time made it out safely including two dogs. While the fire was contained to just the right side of the duplex, both families have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping the families.

MFD says that early reports show an estimated $150,000 in damage has been done to the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

