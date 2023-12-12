Warming trend this week

Highs return to the 40s
Highs return to the 40s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST
  • Slightly cooler & breezy today
  • Getting warmer late week
  • Small rain chance Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have quiet weather in the forecast as we head through much of the remainder of this week. A cold front swept across the state of Wisconsin overnight. That front is now moving off to the east of here.

Behind the front, the winds have shifted to westerly or northwesterly and they will be on the increase today. Sustained winds are expected to be around 15 mph. With high temperatures only managing lower to middle 30s, windchills will be in the teens and 20s for the better part of the day.

High pressure will dominate the weather for tomorrow and Thursday. Bringing lots of sunshine and warming trends. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 30s. By Thursday, lower to middle 40s will be seen.

A weak disturbance will make its way in late in the week. We have a chance of some rain Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday. Any precipitation will be light and spotty. The rest of the weekend is looking dry with sunshine returning. High temperatures are expected to be above average into the first part of next week.

Highs return to the 40s
Warming trend this week
