Waunakee Community School District announces next superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Community School District named its pick to lead the school district on Monday.

The Board of Education voted unanimously during its meeting to choose Dr. Monica Kelsey-Brown as the next superintendent.

Dr. Kelsey-Brown is currently the superintendent at Brown Deer School District, a position she has served in since the 2020-21 school year. She also worked as a central office administrator position in Brown Deer, as well as other education-based roles in the Milwaukee school district.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join this esteemed school district and look forward to making significant contributions to continue fostering a landscape of excellence in education, serving our community and ensuring a bright future for every child in our district,” Dr. Kelsey-Brown said.

Board of Education President Joan Ensign said the Board was thrilled to welcome Dr. Kelsey-Brown to the district. Ensign highlighted Dr. Kelsey-Brown’s passion for education, leadership and commitment to collaboration as what made her stand out during the hiring process.

“We believe her vision will further enhance our school district’s mission, and we look forward to a bright future under her guidance,” Ensign said. “We are confident that her leadership will not only build on our achievements but also inspire positive growth and progress throughout the entire Waunakee community.”

Dr. Kelsey Brown is taking over for Randy Guttenberg, who is retiring after 16 years.

“His unwavering commitment to excellence has left an indelible mark on our district, shaping it into the thriving educational community it is today,” Ensign said.

Dr. Kelsey Brown will take over on July 1, 2024.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.