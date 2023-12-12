Youth Homelessness: a problem hidden in plain sight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Somewhere right now in southern Wisconsin, there’s a child with no place to go after school. They may be sleeping on a friend’s couch, in a car, or even outside. Youth homelessness is a hidden but ever-present problem.

“I have had students sleeping down in the library parking lot,” said Carrie Kulinski. Kulinski works as the Families in Transition Coordinator for the School District of Janesville. Her job is to identify and then help children within the district experiencing homelessness.

“I get paid to help people, which is who I am,” she said. “I’ve always been a helper.”

According to the School District of Janesville, 388 students are considered homeless.

“A lot of times when I say our numbers, people say ‘what? No way. Not in Janesville,’” said Kulinski.

According to SDJ, a vast majority of those 388 students, 84% are “doubled up” meaning that they are temporarily living with another family.

7% are in shelters

5% live in motels

4% are unsheltered

Also, of the 388 students, 6% are unaccompanied homeless teens.

Carrie Kulinski works to help the 388 students in the School District of Janesville who are experiencing homelessness (Tim Elliott)

“A lot of our unaccompanied teenagers choose to leave the home because of abuse, addiction, or just a toxic environment in the home and finally they are like I’m out of here,” said Kulinski.

The homelessness problem oftentimes doesn’t get the spotlight it deserves because it’s not always visible.

“It’s not people on the street asking for money. That’s maybe one or two percent. Like I said, we don’t “see” a lot of the homeless in Janesville, so many don’t think it’s a problem,” Kulinski added.

TaMaya Travis was once there. Today, she’s 19 years old, but when she was younger, she was homeless on and off in Madison for several years.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think I would make it,” she said. “When I look back at that point in my life, I’m like wow you really like you really did that you really pushed through you preserved.”

Travis says social workers helped her through that dark time in her life – giving her access resources and programs.

“They made sure that I was OK they would let me come to school early and shower in the locker room, and they would make sure I had food and stuff,” said Travis.

Travis would often hide her living situation from her teachers and friends at school.

“You learn how to put on a mask,” she said.

Youth homelessness isn’t a new problem- but it is growing.

“People think of homelessness, and they might think of a single person accessing a homeless shelter, but family homelessness is really kind of a hidden problem,” said Addie Peck, communications manager for The Road Home.

The Road Home is a non-profit organization in Dane County that helps get families into stable housing.

“We say at The Road Home that the number one reason that there is homelessness is the lack of affordable housing. There is not enough affordable housing in Dane county and especially in Madison,” said Peck.

The latest numbers for the Madison Metropolitan School District are eye-opening.

“In November, our friends at MMSD said there were 751 students who were homeless that were accounted for,” said Peck. “These are you neighbors, they are in your community and they need our support.”

Back in Janesville, Kulinski says the lack of affordable housing is also a huge problem.

“We did build an apartment building in downtown Janesville but we need about four or five more, honestly,” she said. “And once there is an apartment, it’s gone like that. There’s a 2-percent vacancy rate now in affordable housing in Janesville. So, I have families who work, they have money to pay rent and they can’t find an apartment.”

In the meantime, Kulinski works to get kids rides to school, makes sure they’re fed, and waives any fees associated with coming to class.

“There are some nights when it’s super cold out, when I’m at home in my warm bed I think about how grateful I am, you know? I worry about them, but I know when they are at school, they are well taken care of,” said Kulinski.

Homelessness is something no one wants to experience. For Travis, she’s now working at Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison focusing on helping young people who are just like her.

“We’ve operated either at or near capacity for probably for six of the last nine months,” said Jennifer Ripp, program director at Briarpatch. “It’s pretty amazing because these young people are so mentally strong and resilient.”

Travis is living proof of that resiliency. She has plenty of advice for any young person experiencing a living situation like she did.

“Don’t give up. And there are people out here who want to help you. You are loved and you are wanted in this world,” she said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.