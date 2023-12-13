Badgers land former Miami QB Van Dyke from portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers have landed former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in the transfer portal. He was classified by Miami as a fourth-year junior this season.

The 6′4, 230-pound Connecticut native started for three years for the Hurricanes and threw for 7,478 yards over the last three seasons and 54 touchdowns. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

This season, Van Dyke finished third in the ACC in total yards at 2,703. He threw 19 touchdowns and rushed for one.

Van Dyke joins rising redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers, and rising sophomore Cole LaCrue, as the quarterbacks on the roster next year.

Starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai will graduate this year and redshirt freshman Myles Burkett entered the transfer portal.

