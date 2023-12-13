Countdown to the next Mike's Miracle Minute!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon is underway on Wednesday.

There are two ways to give- by calling 608-204-8000 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or by donating anytime on nbc15.com/donate.

The other is by calling in during the Phone-A-Thon. You can call anytime until 10:30 p.m. and we will be checking in all day during our Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday will be matched.

Check the countdown below to see when the next Mike’s Miracle Minute is happening.

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

