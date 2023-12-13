Countdown to the next Mike's Miracle Minute!

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon is underway on Wednesday.

There are two ways to give- by calling 608-204-8000 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or by donating anytime on nbc15.com/donate.

Click Here to Donate

The other is by calling in during the Phone-A-Thon. You can call anytime until 10:30 p.m. and we will be checking in all day during our Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday will be matched.

Check the countdown below to see when the next Mike’s Miracle Minute is happening.

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in...
NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996.(wmtv)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

Geezer Gleaners
Geezer Gleaners; saving food and feeding families
Here’s how to Give at Your Grocer
NBC15 Share Your Holiday drives aims to raise $75,000 on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays
Giving Tuesday is upon us and donors to NBC15 Share Your Holidays will get the chance to make...
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays