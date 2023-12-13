Dane Co. authorities push for stricter impaired driving laws during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Traffic Safety Commission members want to see stricter laws imposed upon people attempting to drive drunk or high.

The Dane County TSC spoke Tuesday about their efforts to try and prevent traffic deaths over the holiday season and during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

”In very few states do you get arrested for drunk driving and go home,” Stoughton Police Dept. Lieutenant Chad O’Neil said. “Really that’s majority of the time what we do. We arrest people for driving impaired and if they have a responsible party they get to go home that night. Unfortunately, victims don’t.”

Middleton man John Miller knows all too well how it feels to lose a loved one due to an impaired driver. John’s son Jack was one of three teens killed when a drunk driver crashed into their car in 2021.

“Our lives are irreparably damaged without our son Jack. He is missed by us every day,” Miller said. “Legislation must be changed, law enforcement and social service agencies must be provided greater resources to reduce these tragedies.”

(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller (Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club & Middleton-Cross Plains School District)

Lt. O’Neil agreed with Miller’s opinion.

”A lot of us are kind of surprised that we’re still kind of archaic in our OWI laws. Especially when it comes to a first and second offense,” he said. “Despite our best efforts, with the laws lacking teeth, we’re right back here... The crashes continue, the injuries continue, the fatalities continue but the bottom line is we’re not giving up, we’re still going to be out there and now we’re ramping it up even more.”

Record number of police officers plan to pull over holiday drivers under the influence (Marcus Aarsvold)

According to Lt. O’Neil, for the first time ever, officials from all Dane County law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

He said extra officers will be out in all parts of Dane County looking to pull over impaired drivers on December 15 and 29.

According to Dane County TSC, 12 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Dane County in 2022. So far in 2023, 15 people have been killed as a result of an impaired driving crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.