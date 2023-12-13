Dane Co. authorities push for stricter impaired driving laws during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Dane County Traffic Safety Commission members want to see stricter laws imposed upon people attempting to drive drunk or high.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Traffic Safety Commission members want to see stricter laws imposed upon people attempting to drive drunk or high.

The Dane County TSC spoke Tuesday about their efforts to try and prevent traffic deaths over the holiday season and during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

”In very few states do you get arrested for drunk driving and go home,” Stoughton Police Dept. Lieutenant Chad O’Neil said. “Really that’s majority of the time what we do. We arrest people for driving impaired and if they have a responsible party they get to go home that night. Unfortunately, victims don’t.”

Middleton man John Miller knows all too well how it feels to lose a loved one due to an impaired driver. John’s son Jack was one of three teens killed when a drunk driver crashed into their car in 2021.

“Our lives are irreparably damaged without our son Jack. He is missed by us every day,” Miller said. “Legislation must be changed, law enforcement and social service agencies must be provided greater resources to reduce these tragedies.”

(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller(Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club & Middleton-Cross Plains School District)

Lt. O’Neil agreed with Miller’s opinion.

”A lot of us are kind of surprised that we’re still kind of archaic in our OWI laws. Especially when it comes to a first and second offense,” he said. “Despite our best efforts, with the laws lacking teeth, we’re right back here... The crashes continue, the injuries continue, the fatalities continue but the bottom line is we’re not giving up, we’re still going to be out there and now we’re ramping it up even more.”

Record number of police officers plan to pull over holiday drivers under the influence
Record number of police officers plan to pull over holiday drivers under the influence(Marcus Aarsvold)

According to Lt. O’Neil, for the first time ever, officials from all Dane County law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

He said extra officers will be out in all parts of Dane County looking to pull over impaired drivers on December 15 and 29.

According to Dane County TSC, 12 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Dane County in 2022. So far in 2023, 15 people have been killed as a result of an impaired driving crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Madison police sergeant injured during arrest
A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured while helping arrest a suspect accused of...
Madison police sergeant injured during arrest
Dane County Traffic Safety Commission members want to see stricter laws imposed upon people...
Dane Co. authorities push for stricter impaired driving laws during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes