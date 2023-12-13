The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Underly discusses the future of AI in schools.
Wisconsin schools superintendent wants UW regents to delay vote on deal to limit diversity positions
Jingles is all grown up, but she's still pretty tiny - and, oh so sweet!
Jingle in the holidays with our Pet of the Week: Jingles!
NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in...
Countdown to the next Mike’s Miracle Minute!
The NBC15 The Morning Show team kicks off Phone-A-Thon day for this year's Share Your Holidays...
NBC15 Share Your Holidays gets underway
Share Your Holidays barrels
Donate to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon & Sort-A-Thon