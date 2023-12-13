McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago

An elk roaming the streets of McFarland is reported to have wandered around the state, possibly in search of a love interest.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A sad ending for the bull elk who had been roaming Wisconsin and had been spotted in cities across the state.

The Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed on Wednesday the elk crossed over the Illinois border and was struck by vehicle on Tuesday night. DNR Wildlife Biologist Cristina Kizewski indicated elk, known as Bull 357, was hit near Joliet, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Kizewski added Illinois wildlife officials had reached out to DNR to notify them of the incident.

Bull 357 had roamed the state in recent weeks, possibly looking for love, wildlife officials said after he was spotted in McFarland. A video recorded by Isabelle Doskocil late last month showed the elk near a Kwik Trip, turning right at and intersection. At one point, he could be seen running alongside Doskcil’s vehicle.

Elk spotted in McFarland
Elk spotted in McFarland(Courtesy of Isabelle Doskocil)

Doskocil’s video started being shared widely on Facebook and it didn’t take long for wildlife officials to recognize him as the Bull 357.

At the time, Kizewski said the elk had an ear tag, so they were able to keep better tabs on him. Also, people had reported seeing him in Columbia Co., near Wisconsin Rapids, and east of Wausau.

Kizewski had explained that it was breeding season for elk and less dominant ones tend to become more transient as they go searching for breeding opportunities.

