Mobile school food banks benefit Madison students, community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For students facing food insecurity in the Madison Metropolitan School District, the meal they’re served at lunch may be the only one their family can afford during the day.

That’s why the district is teaming up with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to bring mobile food pantries right to the schools. It will benefit not only the students and their families, but the entire community.

When we visited the program, it was being held at the Leopold Elementary School parking lot. Volunteers like Thomas Kearney from Leopold and MMSD Community Resource Coordinator Cindy Diaz were helping give out food.

The program is not just for families with kids in the school, it is open to anyone facing food insecurity in the community.

“Our event does not start distribution, does not start until 11 a.m., but cars line up as you can see, they’re here, the first car was here at 10:15 this morning,” said Diaz.

“I’m just so happy where we’re in this area, because this area is considered a food desert,” said Kearney.

Kearney says he enjoys being able to help people in his community find the food they need. “We know that, you know, they really depend on the services we provide, so just makes me feel good that we can we can get back to the community because that’s our goal here,” said Kearny.

This mobile food pantry reaches between 75 and 100 families every two weeks, and they want that number to grow.

“So we’re targeting around 100 plus, because we know if we keep getting the word out there, more families are in need, so we’re just trying to serve as any family in any way possible,” said Kearney.

Diaz says it’s important to make sure the program is open to everyone.

“As a community school, we try to make all of our events open to all of the people that live in this area,” said Diaz.

Still, the district recognizes so many of their students struggle to find meals when they leave school, and programs like this help them get the food they need.

“When we provide these food sources for our students, and they take them back home, then the next day they come in, they have more energy, they have a better attitude that helps with their academics,” said Kearney.

Both volunteers will admit it takes a lot of work.

“As you can see, it takes a whole team because we get the food gets dropped off and then we have to it’s a whole process you have to unpackage organize, repackage, so that every family gets one of everything, and if it were just Thomas and I, we it would take us hours,” said Diaz.

But seeing the reaction from the families they help makes it all worth it. “They’re just sincere, that just sincere gratitude,” said Diaz.

“It’s so much gratitude, and that that makes us like love doing this work, because people are so gracious, the things we provide for them, they miss a lot of things that they, you know, can’t get on a consistent basis,” said Kearney.

The pantries are at 13 schools around the district and are also offered in the school for students to use.

The last mobile distribution of the year happened Dec. 12. The pantries are closed over the holiday season.

