NBC15 Phone-A-Thon & Sort-A-Thon starts now! Check the countdown to the next Mike’s Miracle Minute

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Click Here to Donate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – You can help fight food insecurity in South Central Wisconsin during the NBC15 Phone-A-Thon happening on Wednesday.

This is the 28th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign and our goal is to raise 5.5 million meals this year to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

One of the ways to help is by calling in during the Phone-A-Thon.

Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday will be matched. There are two ways to give- by calling 608-204-8000 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or by donating anytime on nbc15.com/donate.

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in...
NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996.(wmtv)

Also happening Wednesday at Alliant Energy Center, volunteers will be going through all of the generous donations placed into hundreds of barrels around the community and sorting them. This is the largest volunteer event of the year for Second Harvest Foodbank.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Nourish. Thrive. Transform.” When everyone in the community is ensured to have enough nutritious food to thrive, lives are transformed by possibility.

Ten dollars can provide up to 25 meals for those who are food insecure in the Madison area, and that doubles when paired with our match.

The final meal count will be revealed in January live during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

Mobile food banks outside schools benefit both students and the commmunity
Mobile school food banks benefit Madison students, community
For students facing food insecurity in the MMSD, the meal they’re served at lunch may be the...
Mobile school food banks benefit Madison students, community
Zeteo Community groundbreaking
Zeteo Community founders host groundbreaking of safe haven for survivors of sex trafficking
A safe haven for survivors of sex trafficking will begin construction soon in Dane County.
Zeteo Community founders host groundbreaking for sex trafficked survivors safe haven