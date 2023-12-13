NBC15 Phone-A-Thon & Sort-A-Thon starts now! Check the countdown to the next Mike’s Miracle Minute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – You can help fight food insecurity in South Central Wisconsin during the NBC15 Phone-A-Thon happening on Wednesday.

This is the 28th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign and our goal is to raise 5.5 million meals this year to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

One of the ways to help is by calling in during the Phone-A-Thon.

Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday will be matched. There are two ways to give- by calling 608-204-8000 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or by donating anytime on nbc15.com/donate.

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

Also happening Wednesday at Alliant Energy Center, volunteers will be going through all of the generous donations placed into hundreds of barrels around the community and sorting them. This is the largest volunteer event of the year for Second Harvest Foodbank.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Nourish. Thrive. Transform.” When everyone in the community is ensured to have enough nutritious food to thrive, lives are transformed by possibility.

Ten dollars can provide up to 25 meals for those who are food insecure in the Madison area, and that doubles when paired with our match.

The final meal count will be revealed in January live during our 6 p.m. newscast.

