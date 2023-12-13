No real signs of winter in sight

Sunny, upper, 30s today

Then 40s thru rest of week

Watching rain chance Saturday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures have started to feel a bit more like December over the past few days, with highs staying only in the lower 30s in most spots. However, that changes today as warmth that’s been building off to our west will begin to move in. The milder weather looks to last us through the end of the week, through the weekend, and into much of next week as well.

Looking ahead to Christmas, it doesn’t look like we’ll have any big outbursts of cold approaching the holiday. Our quiet pattern of weather looks to stay with us, which is great news for those traveling.

What’s Coming Up...

A few clouds will be around this morning but will move out as strong high-pressure shifts closer to southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will start off cool but will warm nicely to the upper 30s this afternoon. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, coming out of the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear skies overnight, making for great views of the Geminid meteor shower! The most activity is expected to be after 10 PM and before daybreak on Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

Sunny and even warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid and upper 40s - maybe a few spots nearing the 50° mark.

Looking Ahead...

The next disturbance we’ll watch will come out of Canada and across the Central Plains on Friday. This is a small, weak system which means minimal impacts when it moves in but that also means that it will take its sweet time moving in and out. Because it’s such a slow mover, the exact timing of when the rain will begin on Friday and end of Saturday is still the main question.

A few showers could linger through the day on Saturday, but I don’t expect a washout. The chances for any wintery mixing with the rain look minimal, as temperatures should be above freezing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.