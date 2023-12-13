Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

One of Tennessee's most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

