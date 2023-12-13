Zeteo Community founders host groundbreaking of safe haven for survivors of sex trafficking

A safe haven for survivors of sex trafficking will begin construction soon in Dane County.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The co-founders of the non-profit Zeteo Community hosted a groundbreaking ceremony, Tuesday afternoon. Zeteo Community is a source of housing for women who have been sex trafficked to be comforted and supported. The facility would provide care for survivors for 12 to 18 months.

Co-founders Marlene and Kenton Sorenson said this is a dream that will soon become a reality.

“It’s been seven years coming, a lot of work involved,” Sorenson said. “It was overwhelming to think that we are here, we’re breaking ground.”

Zeteo Community groundbreaking
Zeteo Community groundbreaking(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Co-founders Marlene Sorenson and her husband completed designs for their project back in February. On Tuesday, some of their prayers were answered.

In 2021 non-profit Shared Hope International rated Wisconsin an ‘F’ for its identification and response to victims.

“We’re hoping to be a part of the solution. The housing piece, the programming piece that maybe brings us up to a D,” Sorenson said.

After hearing Sorenson’s vision, a friend from her church reached out and became a leader in the project.

“I can take my skills and my background and build something with grace and to help people that need a hand up not a handout,” Travis Dettinger, project manager said.

Until he met Sorenson and her husband, he was unaware of the significance of the issue. “I am sad to learn and I’m excited to be a part of a remedy. “I’m excited about people being restored and healed,” Dettinger said.

With the help of the community leaders, the Zeteo founders hope to raise awareness for the voiceless.

Zeteo Community groundbreaking
Zeteo Community groundbreaking(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

