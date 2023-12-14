20-year-old overdue book returned to Sun Prairie Public Library

(Source: Pexels)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Public Library reminded their readers that it’s ‘better late than never’ to return those overdue library books.

They were finally able to close the chapter of their latest mystery - a 20-year-old overdue library book was finally found.

Nancy Drew: The Case of the Vanishing Veil was discovered hiding in a basement. The book may have been forgotten, but the mystery of returning it to the library was a marvelous time.

According to the library’s Facebook post, the missing book was found in the book drop - accompanied with a sticky note saying ‘Sorry to return 20 years late (!!) - found in my parents basement :). I have fond memories of going to SUN growing up. Thanks for all that you do!’

The library also reminded everyone they are fine-free. The change was implemented in July 2020 - overdue fines on all items checked out. However, there are still fees if the items are lost or damaged. More information on their fines, fees, and overdue policies can be found on their website.

As Nancy Drew would say, “Read, read, read.”

