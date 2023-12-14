Columbus’ Brunell named AP Wisconsin high school football player of the year

Columbus High School senior Colton Brunell surpassed the state’s career rushing record in the first round of the WIAA playoffs — and the final home game of his high school football career.

The game was stopped to recognize his achievement, he celebrated with teammates and was engulfed in hugs from the Cardinals’ coaching staff.

“It was sweet,” Brunell said.

Brunell and the Cardinals reached the third round in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, falling to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brunell wound up rushing for 2,298 yards on 309 carries and 32 touchdowns. That gave him 7,416 yards and 106 rushing touchdowns in his career.

For his effort this season, Brunell was named as a unanimous first-team selection as a running back, a high honorable mention choice as an inside linebacker and the state’s player of the year on the 2023 Associated Press All-State football team, which was determined by a statewide panel of sports reporters and released Wednesday.

Brunell said he appreciated how his teammates — from the blocking of his offensive line, tight ends and receivers to the preparation the scout team provided — aided his standout rushing performance.

“It means a lot because not many people can say they got the player of the year,” said Brunell, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota. “It’s nice how my team brought me up and got me to this point. … I’m definitely thankful for that.”

Columbus football coach Andrew Selgrad was impressed Brunell topped 2,000 in three consecutive seasons playing running back.

“To have over 7,400 yards, it’s incredible,” Selgrad said. “He’s a fantastic young man and running back. … In terms of his play, it was hard to improve from what he had done. He has great vision on the field. He had three years of consistency and that is hard to do when you are the focal point of the offense. To do what he did is very impressive.”

As a group, the Cardinals took pride in the state record.

“Obviously, it’s an individual record, but we view it as a team record,” Selgrad said. “It takes everyone to do that. … Everybody has their hand on it — every player in the last three years. That is something we are very proud of as a program. It means a lot. To have more than 2,000 yards in three consecutive seasons is very challenging, especially in today’s modern offense.”

Selgrad said the soft-spoken and humble Brunell demonstrated outstanding leadership during his senior season, particularly while working with a young offense line after an experienced group of linemen graduated from Columbus’ Division 4 state championship team in 2022. Brunell, who finished third in rushing yards in the state, averaged 191.5 yards per game this past season.

“He’s not a `me-guy,’ he’s a `we-guy,’ ‘’ Selgrad said. “He wanted the team to be successful, even though (the offense) went through him. He’s an uplifting individual. He will be missed.”

Other players considered for state player of the year were Two Rivers senior running back and linebacker Chase Matthias, Appleton North senior inside linebacker Brock Arndt, Kewaunee senior running back Owen Carlson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, Sussex Hamilton senior quarterback Tyler Hatcher, Mosinee senior defensive back Keagen Jirschele, Lodi senior quarterback Mason Lane, Hartland Arrowhead senior offensive lineman Garrett Sexton and Franklin senior running back Terrance Shelton.

2023 ASSOCIATED PRESS WISCONSIN ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Colton Brunell, Columbus

COACH OF THE YEAR – Matt Hensler, Lake Geneva Badger

x - unanimous selection

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM

QB – Adam Skifton, 6-2, 190, Sr., Onalaska

RB – x - Colton Brunell, 6-1, 205, Sr., Columbus

RB – x – Terrance Shelton, 6-0, 206, Sr., Franklin

RB – Christian Collins, 5-10, 190, Jr., Green Bay Notre Dame

OL – x - Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

OL – x – Garrett Sexton, 6-7, 270, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead

OL – Derek Jensen, 6-7, 315, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead

OL – Nathan Roy, 6-6, 295, Sr., Mukwonago

OL – Mitch Verstegen, 6-5, 300, Sr., Kaukauna

WR/TE – Robert Booker II, 6-6, 217, Sr., Waunakee

WR/TE – James Flanigan Jr., 6-5, 230, Jr., Green Bay Notre Dame

PK – Sean West, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead

ALL-PURPOSE – Karter Butt, 5-10, 215, Sr., Edgar

ALL-PURPOSE – Chase Matthias, 6-0, 220, Two Rivers

OFFENSE SECOND TEAM

QB – Kasey Helgeson, 6-4, 210, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

RB – Owen Carlson, 6-0, 200, Sr., Kewaunee

RB – Grant Dean, 6-0, 180, Jr., Neenah

RB – Jayden Gordon, 5-10, 190, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph

OL – Jackson Braden, 6-2, 285, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger

OL – Logan Gross, 6-4, 270, Sr., Sun Prairie East

OL – Josh Klann, 6-7, 268, Sr., Lodi

OL – Kristian Peterson, 6-1, 312, Sr., Middleton

OL – Shane Willenbring, 6-5, 240, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

WR/TE – Brodie Mickschl, 6-0, 170, Sr., Onalaska

WR/TE – Connor Stauff, 5-10, 185, Sr., Sun Prairie East

PK – Owen Plate, 6-2, 215, Sr., Plymouth

ALL-PURPOSE – JP Doyle, 6-1, 200, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger

ALL-PURPOSE – Koehler, Kilty, 6-1, 210, Sr., Stratford

DEFENSE FIRST TEAM

DL – Sam McGivern, 6-3, 255, Sr., Kimberly

DL – Jace Miller, 6-3, 270, Sr., Franklin

DL – Grey Rumohr, 6-4, 285, Sr., Kettle Moraine

DE/OLB – Wade Bryan, 6-1, 212, Sr., Waunakee

DE/OLB – Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 260, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead

ILB – x - Brock Arndt, 6-3, 235, Sr., Appleton North

ILB – Drew Braam, 6-2, 225, Sr., Oak Creek

ILB – Easton Stone, 6-2, 220, Sr., Rice Lake

DB – x - Keagen Jirschele, 5-10, 185, Sr., Mosinee

DB – Sam Ostrenga, 5-11, 185, Sr., Sun Prairie East

DB – Carson Van Dinter, 6-3, 195, Sr., Kaukauna

PUNTER – Connor Breunig, 6-3, 215, Sr., Sauk Prairie

DEFENSE SECOND TEAM

DL – Talan Crist, 5-10, 195, Jr., Darlington

DL – Jakob Duren, 6-1, 224, Sr., Waunakee

DL – Max Matthias, 5-10, 200, So., Two Rivers

DE/OLB – Ross Liegel, 6-7, 225, Sr., Baraboo

DE/OLB – Mitchell Nigro, 6-2, 220, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette

ILB – Cooper Catalano, 6-2, 210, Jr., Germantown

ILB – Landon Gauthier, 6-3, 230, Sr., Bay Port

ILB – Sam Pilof, 6-3, 218, Sr., Middleton

DB – Noah Hait, 5-10, 175, Sr., Kettle Moraine

DB – Brady Link, 5-8, 185, Sr., Columbus

DB – Tre Poteat, 6-1, 175, Jr., Verona

PUNTER – Erik Schmidt, 6-1, 190, Jr., Milwaukee Marquette

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION

Ean Ackley, ILB, Sr., Sun Prairie West

Adam Backus, DB, Sr., Mishicot

Colton Brunell, ILB, Sr., Columbus

Damarcus Chappell, DE, Sr., Glendale Nicolet

Ethan Feldner, WR, Sr., University School of Milwaukee

Liam Fingerson, P, So., Richland Center

Charles Garvey, OL, Wrightstown

Jack Hardt, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette

Tyler Hatcher, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

Sam Hogland, ILB, Sr., Waunakee

Nick Kihn, WR, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

Eric Kenesie, DB, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph

Jonathan Ksobiech, ILB, Sr., Kettle Moraine

Mason Lane, QB, Sr., Lodi

Austin Leibfried, OL, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Ben Lindley, RB, Sr., Waunakee

Chase Matthias, RB/ILB, Sr., Two Rivers

Murphy Monreal, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette

Nate Olsen, OL, Sr., Waunakee

Carl Pevey, DE, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Brady Puls, OLB, Sr., Lodi

Casey Quam, DB, Jr., Stoughton

Erik Schmidt, PK, Jr., Milwaukee Marquette

Beckett Spilde, DL, Sr., Stoughton

Drew Wagner, WR, Sr., Kettle Moraine

Honorable mention

Grant Chandonais, QB, Jr., Stevens Point; Preston Dahlke, DL, Sr., Edgar; Harrison Graveen, OL, Sr., Edgar; Gavin Leonhardt, TE/LB, Sr., Stratford; Louis Nikolai, DB, Sr., Loyal; Ray Reineck, RB, Sr., Wausau West; Braylon Smola, RB, Sr., Stevens Point; Casey Arendt, OL, Sr., Port Washington; Camden Dvorachek, DE/TE, Sr., Reedsville; Jackson Foster, DL, Jr., Cedar Grove-Belgium; Brendan Gaertig, OLB, Sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Justin Klinkner, QB, Sr., Two Rivers; Parker Maney, QB, jr., Reedsville.

Noah Moul, OL/ILB, Jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Ben Timm, RB, Sr., Campbellsport; Eli Adams, RB/OLB/P, Sr., Potosi/Cassville; Peyton Alvarado, RB, Sr., Lancaster; Andrew Figi, DB, Sr., Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.); Jackson Kitzmiller, DL, Jr., Madison Edgewood; Henry Koeppen, OL/DL, Sr., Lodi; Gabe Passini, QB, Sr., Middleton; T.J. Pink, QB, Jr., Platteville; Mike Valitchka, WR, Sr., Verona; Tate Eccles, PK/P, Jr., McFarland; Tucker Grundahl, TE, Sr., DeForest; Peyton Gundelach, OL, Sr., Marshall.

Drew Kavanaugh, QB, Sr., Sun Prairie East; Chris Kiel, WR, Jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Jake Long, OL, Sr., Adams-Friendship; Brock Massey, WR, Sr., Mauston; James Seagreaves, DE, Sr., Monroe; Jacques Brooks, WR, Sr., Franklin; Carson Bilitz, RB-LB, Sr., Waterford; Carson Fletcher, RB-LB, Jr., Racine Horlick; Rock Hodge, OL, Sr., Oak Creek.Immanuel Joseph, OLB, Sr., Franklin; Michael King Jr., LB, Sr., Racine Case; Talan Summers, ILB, Sr., Franklin; Tommy Teberg, WR, Sr., Burlington.

Miles Christensen, LB, Sr., Menasha; Carson Clausen, DE, Sr., Freedom; Finnley Doriot, QB, Sr., Kaukauna; Reid Hietpas, LB, Sr., Xavier; Nic Plamann, OL, Sr., Kimberly; Braxton Riha, OL, Sr., Kewaunee; Max Ronsman, DB, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Ezra Waege, DL, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Alex Warden, OL, Jr., Bay Port; Demetrius Bergmann, RB, Sr., Pepin/Alma; Walter Berns, DB, Sr., Aquinas; Sam Bossman, OL, Sr., Onalaska; Sam Crenshaw, P/K, Sr., Bangor; Antoine Hardie, LB, Sr., La Crosse Central; Brett Hemmersbach, RB, Sr., Cashton.

Blake Sutton, QB, Sr., Westby; Blake Thiry, A-P, Jr., Prairie du Chien; Kyle White, RB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Caden Anderson, WR, Sr., Cameron; Sam Dickman, DL, Jr., Hudson; Tyler Lessard, WR, Jr., Hudson; Aiden Meador, RB, Sr., St. Croix Falls; Austin Remington, OLB, Sr., Mondovi; Jonah Severson, RB, Sr., River Falls; Cal Smith, QB, Sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Griffin Bowers, DB, Sr., Mequon Homestead; Brady Hilgart, QB, Jr., Grafton; Immanuel Joseph, OLB, Sr., Franklin; Nick McCullough, DL, Jr., Muskego; Ben Ott, RB, Sr., Glendale Nicolet; Mason Radobicky, RB, Jr., Mukwonago; Owen Strebig, OL, Sr., Kettle Moraine; Lamarcus Vinson, ILB, Sr., Milwaukee King.

