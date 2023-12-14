Lake Geneva Badger’s Hensler Wisconsin AP high school football coach of the year

Wis. (AP) -- Matt Hensler politely requested that the focus of this story not center on the events of Nov. 3, when he was rushed from Kettle Moraine High School in an ambulance in the fourth quarter of a state quarterfinal showdown.

Instead, Hensler said, he hoped the focus would be on his Lake Geneva Badger team edging previously unbeaten Waunakee 34-33 for the WIAA Division 2 championship Nov. 17 at Camp Randall Stadium. There’s also the angle of how he joined his father, Keith, as the only father and son to be named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin.

Matt Hensler matched his father’s accomplishment from 2004 at Mukwonago when he was unanimously voted the state’s Coach of the Year. The younger Hensler, who turns 51 on Dec. 21, led the Badgers to a 14-0 record with players who did not get much recognition on All-State teams beyond quarterback-defensive back J.P. Doyle.

But Hensler insists his players deserved more recognition. He also argues that he deserves less.

“That kind of stuff is always hard because you’re talking about really the greatest team sport there is,” he said. “When you’re handing out individual awards, that’s tough – especially as a coach because any success you have is totally dependent on the kids and so dependent on our staff. Our staff is as good as it gets, too.”

The same could be said of Hensler, who has a 131-51 record and eight Southern Lakes Conference championships since taking over Badger’s program in 2007. Furthermore, there is likely no one who has been named The Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin who has a story that compares with what Hensler endured.

It was during Badger’s 28-7 quarterfinal victory over Kettle Moraine on Nov. 3 when Hensler felt chest pains, “and every heart attack sign you have ever read about,” he said. Hensler was rushed to ProHealth Care Hospital in Waukesha just as the Badgers scored their final touchdown of the game. He underwent an angioplasty procedure that night and remarkably was back at practice the following Tuesday.

But, Hensler concedes, the outcome easily could have been far different.

“Our trainer was amazing about the whole process,” he said. “She kind of took control right away. If it was going to happen, I suppose it was best at a football game with all the medical personnel there. I got pretty lucky in that respect.

“And going over to ProHealth, they were phenomenal. My heart anatomy is a little different and it was quite a difficult task getting in there to do their procedure. I was fortunate that the guy who was on call that night is a world-renowned heart doctor and he just happened to be on call. He’s usually out in New York and he just happened to be there.”

Remarkably. Hensler was in the booth calling plays in Oconomowoc for Badger’s 28-6 semifinal victory over Sun Prairie East on Nov. 10. One week later, he was on the sideline when the Badgers won the first state championship in the program’s history.

After such a frightening incident, can Hensler see himself returning as Badger’s coach next season?

“I’m not smart enough to know how to do two things, so I’ll just stay with this one,” Hensler joked.

Burlington coach Eric Sulik will be among those welcoming his return.

“Matt Hensler has been a great ambassador for our conference and a great ambassador for the WFCA (Wisconsin Football Coaches Association),” Sulik said. “They do things the right way at Badger. And he’s a personable, professional guy who is always willing to help. He’s coaching for the right reasons.”

Also considered for the award were Aquinas’ Tom Lee, Lodi’s Dave Puls, Marquette’s Keith Klestinski, Grafton’s Jim Norris, Edgar’s Jerry Sinz, Stratford’s Jason Tubbs, Rice Lake’s Dan Hill and Waunakee’s Pat Rice.

2023 ASSOCIATED PRESS WISCONSIN ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Colton Brunell, Columbus

COACH OF THE YEAR – Matt Hensler, Lake Geneva Badger

x - unanimous selection

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM

QB – Adam Skifton, 6-2, 190, Sr., Onalaska

RB – x - Colton Brunell, 6-1, 205, Sr., Columbus

RB – x – Terrance Shelton, 6-0, 206, Sr., Franklin

RB – Christian Collins, 5-10, 190, Jr., Green Bay Notre Dame

OL – x - Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

OL – x – Garrett Sexton, 6-7, 270, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead

OL – Derek Jensen, 6-7, 315, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead

OL – Nathan Roy, 6-6, 295, Sr., Mukwonago

OL – Mitch Verstegen, 6-5, 300, Sr., Kaukauna

WR/TE – Robert Booker II, 6-6, 217, Sr., Waunakee

WR/TE – James Flanigan Jr., 6-5, 230, Jr., Green Bay Notre Dame

PK – Sean West, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead

ALL-PURPOSE – Karter Butt, 5-10, 215, Sr., Edgar

ALL-PURPOSE – Chase Matthias, 6-0, 220, Two Rivers

OFFENSE SECOND TEAM

QB – Kasey Helgeson, 6-4, 210, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

RB – Owen Carlson, 6-0, 200, Sr., Kewaunee

RB – Grant Dean, 6-0, 180, Jr., Neenah

RB – Jayden Gordon, 5-10, 190, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph

OL – Jackson Braden, 6-2, 285, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger

OL – Logan Gross, 6-4, 270, Sr., Sun Prairie East

OL – Josh Klann, 6-7, 268, Sr., Lodi

OL – Kristian Peterson, 6-1, 312, Sr., Middleton

OL – Shane Willenbring, 6-5, 240, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas

WR/TE – Brodie Mickschl, 6-0, 170, Sr., Onalaska

WR/TE – Connor Stauff, 5-10, 185, Sr., Sun Prairie East

PK – Owen Plate, 6-2, 215, Sr., Plymouth

ALL-PURPOSE – JP Doyle, 6-1, 200, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger

ALL-PURPOSE – Koehler, Kilty, 6-1, 210, Sr., Stratford

DEFENSE FIRST TEAM

DL – Sam McGivern, 6-3, 255, Sr., Kimberly

DL – Jace Miller, 6-3, 270, Sr., Franklin

DL – Grey Rumohr, 6-4, 285, Sr., Kettle Moraine

DE/OLB – Wade Bryan, 6-1, 212, Sr., Waunakee

DE/OLB – Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 260, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead

ILB – x - Brock Arndt, 6-3, 235, Sr., Appleton North

ILB – Drew Braam, 6-2, 225, Sr., Oak Creek

ILB – Easton Stone, 6-2, 220, Sr., Rice Lake

DB – x - Keagen Jirschele, 5-10, 185, Sr., Mosinee

DB – Sam Ostrenga, 5-11, 185, Sr., Sun Prairie East

DB – Carson Van Dinter, 6-3, 195, Sr., Kaukauna

PUNTER – Connor Breunig, 6-3, 215, Sr., Sauk Prairie

DEFENSE SECOND TEAM

DL – Talan Crist, 5-10, 195, Jr., Darlington

DL – Jakob Duren, 6-1, 224, Sr., Waunakee

DL – Max Matthias, 5-10, 200, So., Two Rivers

DE/OLB – Ross Liegel, 6-7, 225, Sr., Baraboo

DE/OLB – Mitchell Nigro, 6-2, 220, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette

ILB – Cooper Catalano, 6-2, 210, Jr., Germantown

ILB – Landon Gauthier, 6-3, 230, Sr., Bay Port

ILB – Sam Pilof, 6-3, 218, Sr., Middleton

DB – Noah Hait, 5-10, 175, Sr., Kettle Moraine

DB – Brady Link, 5-8, 185, Sr., Columbus

DB – Tre Poteat, 6-1, 175, Jr., Verona

PUNTER – Erik Schmidt, 6-1, 190, Jr., Milwaukee Marquette

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION

Ean Ackley, ILB, Sr., Sun Prairie West

Adam Backus, DB, Sr., Mishicot

Colton Brunell, ILB, Sr., Columbus

Damarcus Chappell, DE, Sr., Glendale Nicolet

Ethan Feldner, WR, Sr., University School of Milwaukee

Liam Fingerson, P, So., Richland Center

Charles Garvey, OL, Wrightstown

Jack Hardt, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette

Tyler Hatcher, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

Sam Hogland, ILB, Sr., Waunakee

Nick Kihn, WR, Sr., Sussex Hamilton

Eric Kenesie, DB, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph

Jonathan Ksobiech, ILB, Sr., Kettle Moraine

Mason Lane, QB, Sr., Lodi

Austin Leibfried, OL, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Ben Lindley, RB, Sr., Waunakee

Chase Matthias, RB/ILB, Sr., Two Rivers

Murphy Monreal, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette

Nate Olsen, OL, Sr., Waunakee

Carl Pevey, DE, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Brady Puls, OLB, Sr., Lodi

Casey Quam, DB, Jr., Stoughton

Erik Schmidt, PK, Jr., Milwaukee Marquette

Beckett Spilde, DL, Sr., Stoughton

Drew Wagner, WR, Sr., Kettle Moraine

Honorable mention

Grant Chandonais, QB, Jr., Stevens Point; Preston Dahlke, DL, Sr., Edgar; Harrison Graveen, OL, Sr., Edgar; Gavin Leonhardt, TE/LB, Sr., Stratford; Louis Nikolai, DB, Sr., Loyal; Ray Reineck, RB, Sr., Wausau West; Braylon Smola, RB, Sr., Stevens Point; Casey Arendt, OL, Sr., Port Washington; Camden Dvorachek, DE/TE, Sr., Reedsville; Jackson Foster, DL, Jr., Cedar Grove-Belgium; Brendan Gaertig, OLB, Sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Justin Klinkner, QB, Sr., Two Rivers; Parker Maney, QB, jr., Reedsville.

Noah Moul, OL/ILB, Jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Ben Timm, RB, Sr., Campbellsport; Eli Adams, RB/OLB/P, Sr., Potosi/Cassville; Peyton Alvarado, RB, Sr., Lancaster; Andrew Figi, DB, Sr., Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.); Jackson Kitzmiller, DL, Jr., Madison Edgewood; Henry Koeppen, OL/DL, Sr., Lodi; Gabe Passini, QB, Sr., Middleton; T.J. Pink, QB, Jr., Platteville; Mike Valitchka, WR, Sr., Verona; Tate Eccles, PK/P, Jr., McFarland; Tucker Grundahl, TE, Sr., DeForest; Peyton Gundelach, OL, Sr., Marshall.

Drew Kavanaugh, QB, Sr., Sun Prairie East; Chris Kiel, WR, Jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Jake Long, OL, Sr., Adams-Friendship; Brock Massey, WR, Sr., Mauston; James Seagreaves, DE, Sr., Monroe; Jacques Brooks, WR, Sr., Franklin; Carson Bilitz, RB-LB, Sr., Waterford; Carson Fletcher, RB-LB, Jr., Racine Horlick; Rock Hodge, OL, Sr., Oak Creek.Immanuel Joseph, OLB, Sr., Franklin; Michael King Jr., LB, Sr., Racine Case; Talan Summers, ILB, Sr., Franklin; Tommy Teberg, WR, Sr., Burlington.

Miles Christensen, LB, Sr., Menasha; Carson Clausen, DE, Sr., Freedom; Finnley Doriot, QB, Sr., Kaukauna; Reid Hietpas, LB, Sr., Xavier; Nic Plamann, OL, Sr., Kimberly; Braxton Riha, OL, Sr., Kewaunee; Max Ronsman, DB, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Ezra Waege, DL, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Alex Warden, OL, Jr., Bay Port; Demetrius Bergmann, RB, Sr., Pepin/Alma; Walter Berns, DB, Sr., Aquinas; Sam Bossman, OL, Sr., Onalaska; Sam Crenshaw, P/K, Sr., Bangor; Antoine Hardie, LB, Sr., La Crosse Central; Brett Hemmersbach, RB, Sr., Cashton.

Blake Sutton, QB, Sr., Westby; Blake Thiry, A-P, Jr., Prairie du Chien; Kyle White, RB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Caden Anderson, WR, Sr., Cameron; Sam Dickman, DL, Jr., Hudson; Tyler Lessard, WR, Jr., Hudson; Aiden Meador, RB, Sr., St. Croix Falls; Austin Remington, OLB, Sr., Mondovi; Jonah Severson, RB, Sr., River Falls; Cal Smith, QB, Sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Griffin Bowers, DB, Sr., Mequon Homestead; Brady Hilgart, QB, Jr., Grafton; Immanuel Joseph, OLB, Sr., Franklin; Nick McCullough, DL, Jr., Muskego; Ben Ott, RB, Sr., Glendale Nicolet; Mason Radobicky, RB, Jr., Mukwonago; Owen Strebig, OL, Sr., Kettle Moraine; Lamarcus Vinson, ILB, Sr., Milwaukee King.

