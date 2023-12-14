Restaurant chain to open Madison location with month of free food for first customers

(Storyblocks)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national restaurant chain will start serving sandwiches, soups, bowls and more on Madison’s east side Thursday.

A Café Zupas location will be opening by East Towne Mall Thursday at 10 a.m.

Representatives say the first 100 customers will receive one month of free food. Five customers will also win a free year of food.

The east Madison location will be the second in the area, with one in Middleton. There are also two in the Milwaukee area.

The restaurant will be open six days a week.

