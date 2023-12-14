UW’s Franklin, three others named All-Americans; Orzol named Academic All-District

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Badger volleyball players were named All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and another was named to the Academic All-District team.

Senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin, junior right side Anna Smrek, sophomore middle Carter Booth, and senior right side Devyn Robinson were named 2023 All-Americans. Junior libero Julia Orzol was named to the 2023 Academic All-District team.

Franklin, the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year was named to the first-team. She was named to the third-team last year. She leads the Badgers with 4.19 kills per set. The 6′4″ senior had double-figure kills in 28 matches this year. She hit .305 and averaged 4.65 points per set. She also averaged 1.94 digs per set. Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season.

We were all thinking it 😏



Congratulations, @sarahfrankk13 on First-Team! 👏 pic.twitter.com/to8HelQsrg — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 13, 2023

Smrek was named to the second-team. She was also named first-team All-Big Ten. She is second on the team with 2.65 kills per set. She had double-figure kills in 12 matches. She hit .396, good for third in the conference.

Get SMREKd 😈



Congratulations @anna_smrekk on your first All-American honor! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qXhKDAxfvO — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 13, 2023

Booth was named to the third-team. She was also named first-team All-Big Ten and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice this season. The Minnesota transfer is third in the country and leads the Big Ten at 1.60 blocks per set. Booth also leads the conference in hitting percentage at .444. She is the only player to lead the conference in two major categories.

Add it to the collection 😤



Congrats @carter5200 on your first All-American award! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ykJwPSFV9u — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 13, 2023

Talk to 'em DEV 🗣️🗣️🗣️



Congratulations @Devyn_Robinson_ on yet another impressive honor! pic.twitter.com/ls78NSVdp5 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 13, 2023

Robinson was named as an honorable mention. This is her third All-American award in her career. She was an honorable mention last year and was named second team All-Big Ten this year. Robinson is third on the team with 2.48 kills per set, with double-figure kills in 11 matches.

Nine other Big Ten players were named to All-American teams.

Orzol was named to the Academic All-District Team for the second year in a row. The libero has a 3.93 cumulative GPA in business. She is a three-year starter for the Badgers and transitioned this season from libero to outside hitter this year. She leads the team in 3.52 digs per set and had double-figure digs in 27 matches. The Olsztyn, Poland native lead the team with .32 aces per set.

Wisconsin will play Texas in the Final Four at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.