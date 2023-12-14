Wisconsin women’s basketball stomps St. Thomas on the road

Ronnie Porter dribbles up the court in Wisconsin's 78-55 win over St. Thomas.
Ronnie Porter dribbles up the court in Wisconsin's 78-55 win over St. Thomas.(UWBadgers.com)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball beat St. Thomas 78-55 at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Sophomore forward Sereah Williams had a double-double. She finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman guard D’Yanis Jimenez scored 20 points and senior guard Brooke Schramek added 15 points.

Wisconsin shot 46.6% from the floor and finished 43.8% from behind the arc. The Badgers also out-rebounded the Tommies 40-27 and out-scored St. Thomas 38-22 in the paint.

The Badgers improve to 6-4 on the year.

Up next, the Badgers host Eastern Illinois next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
15 Days to the 25th Contest
15 Days to the 25th

Latest News

Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth, and Julia Orzol celebrate vs. Tennessee.
UW’s Franklin, three others named All-Americans; Orzol named Academic All-District
FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown in this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file...
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule
The Badgers book their trip to Tampa.
UW volleyball heads to Tampa for Final Four vs. Texas
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Badgers land former Miami QB Van Dyke from portal