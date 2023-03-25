MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Historical Society is asking developers to submit proposals for what to do with the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead. This action is called a Request for Proposals (RFP), according to a press release from the Beloit Historical Society.

The Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead is a local landmark that needs consistent upkeep. The property features an Italianate mansion, several outbuildings including the original barn and smokehouse and an expansive nature area with a large lawn area and mature trees.

The property has been closed to the public since 2018 due to maintenance concerns. In the past, the Beloit Historical Society held operations there and allowed the public to come in for tours. Now, they want a developer who can transform the property for a new use that is sensitive to the historical use.

Because the Beloit Historical Society wants to respect and preserve the history of this property, developers are required to show how they will meet the National Register of Historic Places and Beloit Landmark Commission requirements.

