ABOUT US

Address: W5639 Anokijig Ln, Plymouth, WI 53073

Phone: (608) 592-3407

Website: http://www.anokijig.com/home.html

New friends, positive values, personal growth, great adventures, and outrageous fun are the foundations of the Anokijig experience. We are a co-ed, overnight camp for kids ages 7 to 16, nestled in a beautifully wooded setting, next to a picturesque lake in Plymouth, WI. Camp Anokijig combines all of the elements of nature, independence, a huge variety of activities, community, friendship and mentorship for a summer camp experience that proves to be one of the most important and influential elements in your child’s formative years. Sessions vary in length from four days to one or more weeks to fit your child’s summer schedule. Unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships start at Camp Anokijig! Accredited by the American Camp Association. Come join us. You’ll love it!