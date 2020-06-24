ABOUT US

Address: 228 State St., Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608.255.2080

Website: http://www.ctmtheater.org/

Founded in 1965, CTM is a Madison institution providing exceptional theatre productions for family audiences. By casting adult and child actors in professionally produced plays, we have occupied a unique niche, for decades, as Madison’s premier theater for all ages. The Overture Center, and its predecessor the Madison Civic Center, has been our home for over 30 years.

CTM performs primarily in the intimate 350-seat Playhouse. Our season includes a mixture of popular classics, musicals and serious drama. The artistic centerpiece of our work is the annual production of A Christmas Carol, performed in the elegantly restored Capitol Theater. CTM has produced this holiday classic to critical acclaim for over 35 consecutive years. As part of our commitment to building the next generation of theatergoers, CTM provides shows for young children as well as plays for adolescents and young adults. Most productions are appropriate for all ages.

Education is central to our mission. In addition to our season of productions, CTM offers a year-round drama school. Classes in all aspects of performance, focusing on acting, are available for grades 4K and up. Performers gain confidence, develop collaboration skills, improve concentration and focus, enhance their acting abilities and make life-long friends. Our teaching artists are theater professionals - actors, directors, choreographers and singers - who are passionate about sharing their skills with young performers. They focus on creating a fun, supportive environment for the beginning and seasoned performer. Our renowned Summer Stage program is the cornerstone of our educational program. Held in the Overture Center for the Arts, students can participate in one-week, two-week or three-week sessions, all of which conclude with a public performance.