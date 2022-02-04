Let Our Family Serve Your Family

Humbly, we believe Cress has a unique responsibility to honor the dignity of the deceased, to aid and counsel the family in time of grief, to encourage remembrance with each family within its own traditions, culture and financial means.

As a company with a long legacy of helping Madison, Wisconsin family and friends experiencing bereavement, we understand that a family needs someone to turn to in a moment’s notice. Someone who truly cares and has the ability and resources to offer exemplary services. Many things have changed since our beginning in 1869, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to being here every step of the way for the bereaved in our communities when they need us most. REACH OUT TO US DAY OR NIGHT

Learn More About Us