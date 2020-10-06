CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - With colder weather on the horizon, businesses have to get creative to continue offering outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katy Ripp owns Nineteen09 in Cross Plains, and she had to change a lot of her plans because of COVID-19. She had not even been open a year when the pandemic hit, forcing her to shut down in March.

“We’re actually considered a tavern,” Ripp explained, adding, “Because we can’t have very many people indoors, we have to extend our patio outside."

Ripp did not have a finished patio yet, so she got to work pouring concrete and setting up tables.

“It was finished around Memorial Day, which has saved us really all summer long,” she said.

As temperatures start to dip, Ripp is back at work again, setting up three “snow globes” in her patio.

“They were sort of in our business plan but four, maybe four or five years down the road,” Ripp said, explaining the snow globes were one more plan she had to speed up after COVID.

The Globes at 1909 are here!! 🍾 🥂 We have three heated garden globes set up on the patio for the entire winter! Two... Posted by Nineteen09 on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Each globe sits up to eight people, and each one has an electric heater inside to keep the space warm.

“They ended up sort of being a great solution,” Ripp said.

The globes are open to reservation only, starting on Oct. 8. Right now, reservations are five days a week for two hours each, but Ripp said she wants to add special events to the calendar.

“We will be doing some family-friendly reservations, so you’ll be able to get some hot chocolate or apple cider,” she explained, adding, “We hope that we can get some kids here, maybe bring Santa.”

Ripp plans to keep the globes up until the end of April to keep business going through the winter.

“I don’t know that there’s anything more important to keep us open,” she said.

Nineteen09 is just one of several businesses finding creative solutions.

The Madison Club in downtown Madison is also setting up snow globes. Other restaurants like Brothers Three are planning to enclose outdoor seating with tents and bring in electric heaters.

GM Mary and her husband tested out our new Snowglobes last night to make sure everything is perfect for our members next... Posted by The Madison Club - Madison, WI on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.