Our vision is simple:

We put YOU at the heart of everything we do. At Distinctive Dental Implants, Dr. April will listen to your needs and discuss your treatment plan, so you can feel confident about your care. Schedule now for your free consultation + all associated X-rays NOW! (valued at over $200) **by calling 608-621-7029 or schedule fast and easy online, HERE!

Dental Implants

Dental Implants are one option in the treatment of missing teeth. From the single missing tooth to a full smile come see if Implants are the right option for you.

Facial Cosmetics

We smile with our whole face! Why not treat the whole face to show off that confident smile? Facial aesthetic treatments can help to remove or reduce lines, improve facial contours and give you a smoother, fresher complexion. As a dentist, Dr. April is ideally trained to provide these treatments due to her in-depth training in facial anatomy.

Dr. April has spent years studying and learning from the top esthetics doctors in America. With 10 years of experience and thousands of happy patients, come consult with Dr. April to learn how we can help your WHOLE smile!

Sedation

Don’t be nervous! We have many options available to help our patients feel at ease during their treatment. From nitrous oxide (laughing gas), oral medications, and IV moderate sedation, we will work with you to find what makes you feel most comfortable and relaxed with any procedure.