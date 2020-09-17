MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small businesses have experienced an economic hit during the pandemic. Some of them forced to close their doors for good. According to the Small Business Regulatory Review Board 20 to 30 percent of small businesses will not make it through the pandemic.

Waunakee Furniture owner Sandy Taylor said that business for her has stayed afloat as people have invested into their homes, but her friends have not been as lucky. “It’s heartbreaking," Taylor said. “This is their passion, their dream and now they have to close their doors.”

Red Barn Company Store down the street on Main Street in Waunakee said the store had to get creative to continue serving customers. “We started curbside pick-up, updated our website and even started doing Facebook lives,” Vicky Marsala, owner of Red Barn Company Store, said.

NBC15 is starting a new series to highlight small businesses throughout the state. NBC15 is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce of South Central Wisconsin to create a fund to support all the small businesses in South Central Wisconsin.

“It is the experience,” Peggy Gunderson, Vice Chair of the Small Business Regulatory Review Board, said. “Small businesses allow you to create a personal relationship with the owners.”

If you would like to donate to the Support our Small Businesses fund click here.

